COLEMAN, Marilyn

COLEMAN (nee Starr), Marilyn Kay



Age 83, formerly of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away February 22, 2021. She was born on January 8, 1938, to



parents Stanley and Irene (Koepnick) Starr who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Marty; sister, Nancy (Dug); nephew, Todd (Tammy); niece, Joelle (Bart); niece, Dulcy (Bill) and special friends Noraetta and Dick Brehm.



Marilyn was a graduate of Beavercreek High School, Wilmington College and a Master's Degree from Wright State University. Marilyn retired after 25 years of teaching in the Xenia City Schools. Marilyn loved all outdoor activities and especially training her dogs in obedience and agility competition. The family would like to thank the staff at Preserve at Beavercreek for the care they gave Marilyn and the nurses from Hospice of Dayton for their care in Marilyn's final days. Per Marilyn's wishes there will be no public services. Arrangements by



Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432.

