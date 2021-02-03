COLLETT, Stanley M.



Stanley M. Collett, 96, was born June 1, 1924, and passed away January 31, 2021. Stanley married Leona L. Collett October 31, 1948. Together they have two children, Dan and Phyllis (Dennis), along with three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He proudly served as a Navy Sailor during WWII, traveling around the world with five ships. After retiring from 47 years as supervisor at Ransohoff, he continued to work and play golf for 20 more as a Ranger at Twin Run. Stanley was a member of Stahlheber Baptist church for 64 years. He was a 32nd degree Mason. His wife, children, and grandchildren were his world. He knew no stranger and was loved by all. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

