COLLIER, GLENN W.



COLLIER, GLENN WILLIS, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2024, surrounded by his loving wife and children at his residence in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The son of Earl and Florence Collier, he was born in Lakewood Ohio on April 30, 1940. He spent his youth in Scarsdale New York. Glenn was a 1962 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University where was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. It was at OWU where he met the love of his life, Ann Foster. He continued his education at Cornell Law School, graduating in 1965. Glenn moved to Springfield in 1967 and adopted it as his hometown. He had a five-decade career as an estate planning attorney at Martin Browne Hull and Harper. During his tenure at the firm he served multiple times as managing partner, most recently from 2008 until his retirement in 2015. Glenn was devoted to serving the community of Springfield. He served as Chairman of Springfield Chamber of Commerce, President of Springfield Museum of Art, President of Springfield Country Club, President of the Westcott House and board member of The Turner Foundation. He also served on the Board of Governors of the Ohio State Bar Association. Glenn was passionate about his work and community but also about having a good time. He could always be counted on to mix up a batch of his special Bloody Mary's, host a party with his friends, grill some steaks and even find some mischief along the way. One of his favorite things to do was to spend time at their lake house in Bemus Point, NY. He spent childhood summers there and returned there in 2005. Some of his happiest moments were spent on the boat with his wife, children and grandchildren either sunset cruising, fishing or doing circles in an attempt to flip a grandchild off the tube into the lake. A perfect day would include all of these. Glenn was also a passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, attending over 40 Opening Day games. He has passed this love of the Reds and baseball to his children and grandchildren. He always left anyone he came into contact with a great feeling about themselves because he genuinely cared about his family, clients, friends and acquaintances. He will be missed by all and remembered for his keen sense of humor, love of laughter and devotion to his legal career, family and friends.







He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Florence Collier and his brother Donald Collier. He is survived by his wife of 59.743 years Ann Collier (Foster), son Christopher (Kathryn) Collier, Cincinnati, OH, daughter Katherine (Eric) Kroon, Longmeadow MA and six wonderful grandchildren Philip, Charles, Peter and Elizabeth Collier; Oliver and Foster Kroon.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org) and these Springfield Ohio based charities: Friends of the Clark County Park District (www.fccpd.org; PO Box 1832 Springfield OH 45501), Springfield Arts Council (www.springfieldartscouncil.org PO Box 745 Springfield, OH 45501), Springfield Museum of Art (www.springfieldart.net 107 Cliff Park Road Springfield OH 45504) and Westcott House Foundation (www.wescotthouse.org/support/donate-online 1340 East High Street Springfield OH 45505).







A memorial service to celebrate Glenn's life will be held at 11am at Christ Episcopal Church Saturday June 22, 2024 in Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



