COLLIER, Jane I. Age 82, of Spring Valley, passed away August 13, 2020. She was the oldest daughter of the late Kenneth and Beatrice (Shrubb) Elliott; she is also preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Whitaker. Survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert L. Collier, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Marty Collier, daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne (Collier) and Glen Winkle. Five grandchildren: Mark, Becky and Dakota Collier, and Jeff and Greg Winkle. Her sister, Kay McVey of TN, six nieces and nephews and her lifelong friend, Janice Hampson. Jane attended Belmont Elementary School and graduated from Stivers High in 1956. She retied from Prudential Insurance Company and was a long-time member of Shroyer Road Baptist Church, but was now attending Richland Crumley Methodist Church in Spring Valley. Jane will be buried next to her parents in Beavertown Cemetery in Kettering, OH. Visitation for Jane will be 11AM to 1PM on Wednesday, August 19. Memorial will be at 1 PM Wednesday with burial immediately following. Services will be conducted by Pastor Steve Collett. In lieu of flowers, Jane requested memorial contributions to either SICSA or the Tenth Life Cat Shelter. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

