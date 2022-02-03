COLLIER, Nicolas



Age 40, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second Street, Dayton, OH 45417, with Pastor Therman Sampson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory



Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com