COLLIER, Samuel

It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Samuel Collier, PhD announces his peaceful passing the morning of Monday, November 1, 2021, at the age of 73. Sam was born in Dunkirk, Mississippi; spent his childhood in Leland, Mississippi; and called Dayton, Ohio, home for over 45 years. Sam was a retired Air Force Civil Servant and an Educator. Sam was a member of the Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, Life Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and Prince Hall Freemasonry. Sam is predeceased by his parents, Grady, Sr. and Pearline; brothers, Grady, Jr. and Lewis; and grandsons, Elan and Ezra. He will be remembered and missed by his wife, Sherre; children, Yuronda, Tijuana, Samuel, Jr., and Emily; grandchildren, Khaila and Nathan; his mother-in-law, Eria Isaac; and his former wife, Belinda Collier; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. A celebration of Sam's life will be held 12PM, November 13, 2021, at the Grace United Methodist Church, 1001 Harvard Blvd., Dayton, Ohio. The family will gather at 11AM. The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Memorial Service will begin at 11:15 AM, followed by visitation. Reverend Cory J. Pruitt, Pastor, Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, Officiant. In remembrance of Dr. Samuel Collier's life, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation in his memory. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., Columbus, OH. Visit Samuel's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



