Collins, Carl David "Dave"



Carl David "Dave" Collins, 70, of Springfield, passed away July 6, 2023. He was born March 15, 1953 in Springfield, the son of Thomas and Edna Collins. Dave had worked as a PE and Health Teacher in Virginia. He was a member of Poetry Soup and had poems that he'd written published. He was an accomplished guitar player as well as a gymnast and physical fitness trainer. Survivors include his fiancée, Sandy Baker; three sons, Evan, Griffin, and Maxwell Collins; niece, Kim Collins; nephew, Geoff Collins; special cousin, Vicky Dutton; and special friends, Joe and Vicky Hornberger and Mark Pitstick and Andy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Collins, and his parents. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



