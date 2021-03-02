X

COLLINS, Carol Ann

85, of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. She was born to Robert & Eleanor Reck on Oct. 13, 1935, in Piqua, Ohio. Carol was a graduate of Piqua High School and Miami University in Oxford, OH. She was a member of the Vandalia United Methodist Church. Carol was a teacher at most of the Vandalia Public Schools and enjoyed taking cruises, cats and horseback riding. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Reck, of Houston, OH. Survived by her beloved

husband of 36 years, Richard Collins; sons, Douglas & Craig

Adkins; step-son, Michael Collins; 5 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren; many other relatives & friends. Memorial service, 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, Rev. Tom Weeks, officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday at 3 p.m., prior to the service, at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit


