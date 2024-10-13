Collins Jr., George Avery



George Avery Collins Jr. passed away peacefully on October 8, 2024 at Vancrest of Eaton, after fighting through health issues over the last several months. He was 84. Born in Tipp City, Ohio, on January 22, 1940, to George Avery Collins Sr. and Mildred Collins, George grew up first on the family farm with his two sisters before moving into town to complete his secondary education. He was the second of three children. George attended The Ohio State University where he was in the OSU Glee Club and the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, served in the Air Force and the Air Force Reserves, and entered the family car business where he worked alongside his father and mother for many years. George's family owned and operated Collins Chevrolet in Eaton until 1982. George met and married his wife Barbara in an act of remarkable bravery, entering a ready-made family of three females, and opened a wonderful world to his new family including summer vacations in Michigan and many memorable days boating with family and friends. Over the years, he patiently taught many kids to water ski and loved sitting around the campfire trading stories and reliving memories together. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Barbara, his sister Jacqueline, and his wife Barbara. He is survived by his daughter Anne (Dunlope) Hawk and her husband Randall Hawk, daughter Susan (Dunlope) Masi and her husband Umberto, beloved grandson Nathaniel, brother-in-law Fritz Roupp, niece Katherine Edwards and husband TJ, great grand-nieces and great-nephew Hannah, Genevieve, and Garrett Edwards, brother-in-law Steve Kirk and sister-in-law Holly, and nieces Christopher and Stephanie. He is also survived by his daughters' aunt Anita Watts, and nieces and nephews Linda, Kathy, Ray, Randy, and Greg. George was a man who knew so much but was never boastful, was always up for conversation, especially if it involved cars or Ohio State football or anything to do with his grandson and loved spending time working in his workshop finding inventive ways to fix whatever was broken. George was a quiet and gentle man, a good listener, had great sense of humor, and such a hearty laugh. He cared deeply for his family and friends and liked nothing more than spending time with them. He understood that his close friends were truly unique and frequently expressed his appreciation of their friendship. His family would like to thank his steadfast friends who visited him, took him to the Eaton Place, and just spent time with him. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2024 from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon at Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio with Rev. Annie Melick officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton in his memory. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com



