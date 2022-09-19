COLLINS, Glenn Edward



Age 65, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his residence. Glenn was born May 7, 1957, in Dayton, OH, to the late Grover H. and Lottie (Stewart) Collins. Glenn was formerly employed with Adesa for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Glenn is survived by his children, Ashley Campbell, Alisha Campbell, Stacey Lamb; his brothers, Woody Collins, Donnie Collins; his sisters, Shirley Collins, Geneva Ritchie, Patricia Turner; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services are 5pm, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E 2nd St, Franklin, OH. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-5pm at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Collins family at



