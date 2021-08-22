COLLINS, Ivan Robert "Bob"



Age 68, of West Carrollton, passed away August 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Lassie (Eckles) Collins, 5 brothers Cap, James, Frank, Ray, JB, and 1



sister Mary. Bob is survived by his wife of 39 years, Diania; mother-in-law Lois Hicks;



children Stefphane (Bill) Lauson, Steve (Carol) Berger; sister Shirley Ealey; niece Brandi Poole; nephews Craig Collins, Jimmy (Sara) Collins; great-niece Siera Poole; cousin Audrey (Dan) Starnes; grandchildren, David Maggard, Amanda Lauson, Steven Berger; great-grandson, Xian Berger and



numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob graduated from Wilbur Wright High School, Class of 1971. After graduation he became an Auto Technician for over 40 years. Bob was a longtime member of Southern Hills United Methodist Church. He was an avid Standard Bred Horse Trainer and



racer, raised and showed roses and African violets. He enjoyed spending time in his vegetable garden, bowling, garage sales and auctions. Bob loved his dogs Sadie Mae and Gracie Mae. Bob will always be remembered for his generous, caring spirit and for always helping those in need. He was a beloved



husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather and will truly be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Hills United Methodist Church, 2287 S Dixie Dr,



Kettering, OH 45409, https://southernhillsumc.com/ in Bob's memory. At his request no services will be held. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.

