COLLINS, Jewel



Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Bethesda North Hospital. Jewel was born on November 24, 1934, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Elza and Ethel (Young) Brown. She owned her own Upholstery Business for over thirty years and was a St. Clair Township Trustee for ten years. Jewel is survived by her son, Michael (Tina) Collins; and grandchildren, Chelsea, Katie, Megan, Devin, Noelani, and Willow. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Burdsell Collins in 2000; sons, Patrick Collins and Robert Bradley Collins; and siblings, June Altman, Don Brown, Michael Brown, and Earl Brown. A Gathering will be held from 11am until 12pm on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Memorial Service will begin at 12pm on Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com