COLLINS, Dr. Larry L.



62 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents Everett and LaDonna Collins. Survived by his wife Jeanne Collins; sons Brandon (Ashleigh) Collins,



Aaron (Krista) Collins, Cory



(Emily) Collins; step-father Joe Boerger; mother-in-law Mary Dalton; grandchildren Aiden Collins, Rileigh Collins, Maisie Collins, Annabelle Collins,



Graham Collins, Nicholas Collins, Julian Collins, Kate Collins and Elliot Larry Collins; brother Randy Collins. Larry retired from the Dayton Fire Department after 35 years of service with the last 11 years as Chief of the Fire Department. After retiring from the Dayton Fire Dept., Larry moved to Brevard County serving as Chief of the Fire Department and then moved to Ann Arbor, MI, as Fire Chief. Larry received his PHD in Business and later became City Manager of Louisville, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 10 AM – 1PM Friday, October 1, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK



CHAPEL Graveside services will be 2:30 PM Friday, at the



Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Dr, Kettering, Ohio 45409. Contributions may be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. or the Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to



