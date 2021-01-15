COLLINS, Mary Marie



Mary Marie Collins passed away early on January 10, 2020, at 87 years of age. Born to Edyth Cantor and Oscar Tipton in Ravenna, KY. She spent time growing up in



Cincinnati and Michigan



before her marriage to Jack Collins. Marie is survived by 3 children, Clyde Collins, Debra DeBeers and Jack Collins, Daughter-in-Law Cody Collins. Grandchildren include Daniella Long, Sarah Goodman, John Lyons, and Jenny Todd. There are 7 great-grandchildren. Her career as a real estate broker was a natural for her outgoing ways; she assisted many beginners rise to prosperity. She taught by example the appreciation of cultures different from hers, and to fight injustice. Her books were always open for learning. Her flower gardens were big and the Southern recipes legendary. She will be cremated and there will be a remembrance gathering TBD. In lieu of



flowers, please donate to Hospice of Dayton, her favorite charity.

