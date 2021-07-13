COLLINS, Melvin D.



Melvin D. Collins, 73, of New Lebanon, Ohio, passed away Sunday night, at his home following a lengthy illness. Born May 14, 1948, he was the 5th of 15 children born to the now late Edward and Mary (McIntosh) Collins. A graduate of Dixie High School in New Lebanon, he retired from the Inland



Division of General Motors after 32 years, having worked at both the Third Street and Vandalia plants. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in New Lebanon, enjoyed classic cars, cowboy movies and spending time with his



brothers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters-in-law Shirley Collins, and Sheila Collins; brother-in-law Bob Johnson; niece and nephews Vicky, Aurel, Robert, Greg, and Shane.



Melvin is survived by sons Dwane Collins of Eaton and Joshua Collins of Dayton; brothers and sisters Bob Collins of West Alexandria, Ed (Frances) Collins of Kissimmee, FL, Chuck



(Janice) Collins of Brookville, Clark (Phyllis) Collins of Lewisburg, Clarence Collins of Lewisburg, Lonzel (Arlene)



Collins of West Alexandria, Kenny Collins of Eaton, Sam (Judy) Collins of New Lebanon, Maryetta Johnson of New Lebanon, Aurel (Connie) Collins of West Alexandria, Gary (Kim) Collins of Brookville, Forrest (Sandy) Collins of New Lebanon, Marty (Chuck) Lee of New Lebanon, and Teresa (Greg) Brinson of West Alexandria; and special friend Debbie Snyder of Eaton.



Friends may call on the family from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Preble Memory Gardens Funeral



Center – 3377 US Rt. 35 E. – West Alexandria, Ohio. Melvin's brother Clark Collins will officiate his service at 7:00 PM.



Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rlcfc.com.

