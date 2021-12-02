dayton-daily-news logo
X

COLLINS, Patsy

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COLLINS (Carter), Patsy Ruth

Age 93, of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John Collins; mother Frances (Arthur) Dean and father James (Peggy) Carter; sister, Louis DeMint; brothers Don and Roger Dean; and great-grandson Miles Mengden. She is survived by her daughters Susan Jung and Barbara Lemire; sister Dorothy Ward; and brother Jim Dean. She has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Patsy was a lifelong resident of

Kettering who retired from the University of Dayton Research Institute. She was also a member of the Calvary Grace

Brethren Church in Kettering. Visitation from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on December 3, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd., Dayton, OH 45429.

Funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. For full obituary or to leave condolences, please visit


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

In Other News
1
SKOTKO, Laura
2
ACRES, Tyler
3
BEHYMER, Robert
4
FANT, Claude
5
CLARK, William
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top