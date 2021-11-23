COLLINS, Paul D.



Age 85, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Hospice of Butler Warren County. Paul was born May 17, 1936, in Knoxville, TN, to the late Roy and Carrie Collins. Paul served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years and was employed with Mound Laboratories for over 30 years. He



enjoyed being with his wife and family, was an owner and trainer of horses for harness racing and was an avid Tennessee Volunteer fan. Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gretta (Abney) Collins; his two children, Jerry (Tracy) Collins, Andy (John) Laswell; his four grandchildren, Chase (Katie) Collins, Hillary Collins and her fiancé Donnie Elsass, Sydney Laswell, Nicholas Laswell; his two great-grandchildren, Bennett and Emi. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the



American Cancer Society.



