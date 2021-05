COLLINS, Reece



Age 95, of Franklin, Ohio, peacefully passed away on May 2nd, 2021. He was born June 11th, 1925, in Idol, Tennessee, to the late Lonzo and Harriet Collins.



A memorial service will be held at Miami Valley Memorial



Gardens Chapel on Thursday, May 6th, 2021, at 2 pm with military honors. Entombment to follow.