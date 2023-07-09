Collins, Ruby

Collins (Potter), Ruby A.



Ruby A. Collins, age 93, of New Carlisle, passed away on July 6, 2023. She was born in Burdine, Kentucky on February 19, 1930 to the late Ervin and Delphia Potter. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her loving husband, Balis Collins; and her siblings: Velma, Josephine, Betty, Jacquline, Kay, Burns, Eva Raffel, Buford, and Bill. Her memory will cherished by her children: Balis "JR" Collins Jr., Troy Michael (Katherine) Collins, Diane (Terry) Kost, Steven Collins and Gregory Collins; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Fay Lucas and Emma Sue Pelfrey; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation be held from 9:30am to 10:30am on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where her funeral service will begin at 10:30am. Following the service, Ruby will be laid to rest with her husband at Willow View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruby's memory may be made to Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Ruby or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



