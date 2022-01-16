COLLINS, Steven Ray



(76 years old) passed away on Sunday January 8th 2022, in Wood Glen Hospice. Steven grew up in Kettering, Ohio, where he attended Fairmont High School graduating in 1964. After high school Steven served in the United States



Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. After serving in the military Steven went on to attend Wright State University earning a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Master of Science in Physiology. After attending Wright State, Steven went on to conduct research for the VA in Dayton, Ohio.



Steven is survived by his four siblings, Barb Erickson (nee Collins), and Charles, Roger, and Bill Collins and preceded by his two sisters Loretta Morgan Liesch (nee Collins) and Sharon Debord (nee Collins). Steven was the father both biologically and through marriage to six children, four with his first wife Beth Clarke Lerman — Tracey Sibbing, Matthew Colvin, Jim Colvin, and Isaac Collins — and two with his second wife



Michelle Gordon — Michael and Madeline Collins. In addition to being a father he was also the grandfather to ten grandchildren, Hannah Flippo (nee Colvin), Sara Martinez (nee Colvin), Noah Colvin, Dylan Colvin, Isabelle Colvin, Jackson Sibbing, Sean Sibbing, Stephanie Swaim (nee Collins), Sophia Delegato, and Layla Collins. Arrangements entrusted to



Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering, OH.

