COLLINS, Susan Irene



66, of Springfield, passed away at 12:09 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, in her home. She was born in Springfield on August 24, 1954, the daughter of



William and Jean (Farrell) Parham. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and a longtime CCD teacher. Survivors include her husband, John; five children and spouses, Tim (Aida) Scanlon, Vincent (Jamie) Scanlon, Nic (Melanie) Scanlon, Mary (Bill) Padgett and Jeff (Helen) Collins; 12 grandchildren, Nathan, Isaac, Bailey, Rudy, Boston, Finn, Tyler,



Andy, Ellen, Amanuel, Kyla and Binyam; three siblings and spouses, Bill (Maria) Parham, Steve (Theresa) Parham, Mary Ann (Joe) Gayonski and special friend, Margie Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Raphael Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Raphael Church or St. Vincent de Paul Society.



