COLTHART, Judith

COLTHART (Massie), Judith K. Hanes



Of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on June 3, 2022. Judith was born March 8, 1940, the daughter of Archie S. Massie and Mary Treva (Fourman) Massie in Dayton, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Roger Massie and Ronald Massie. Judy graduated from Kiser High School and retired after 18 years from the former Citizens Federal Bank Saver's Club. Subsequently, she retired as a receptionist from Superior Dental Care. Surviving her are her loving husband Thomas M. Colthart III, and her two sons,



Anthony Hanes of Dayton, OH, and Eric (Mary) Hanes of Fairborn, OH; grandchildren Jason (April) Hanes of Angleton, TX, Christopher Hanes and Jessica Hanes of Dayton, OH, and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are private in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. Final resting place will be in David's Mausoleum. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

