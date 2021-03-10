COMBS, Adrian



Age 78, of Hamilton, passed March 7, 2021. Among survivors is his wife, Mary "Jackie" Combs. Graveside services in the Military Section of Woodside Cemetery with Military Honor Guard Services are pending. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs



Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary and announcement of service times may be seen at our website www.herr-riggs.com.

