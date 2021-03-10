X

COMBS, Adrian

Age 78, of Hamilton, passed March 7, 2021. Among survivors is his wife, Mary "Jackie" Combs. Graveside services in the Military Section of Woodside Cemetery with Military Honor Guard Services are pending. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs

Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary and announcement of service times may be seen at our website www.herr-riggs.com.

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

