COMBS, Clayton B.



Clayton B. Combs, 85, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at Brookhaven Nursing Home. He was born October 5, 1935, in Perry County, Kentucky, the son of Herbert and Ursala Combs. Clayton served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the First Church of the



Nazarene. He is survived by his children, Charlotte (Ed) Jones, Cindy (Duane) Estes, Kathy (Tom) Scherack, Peggy (Mike) Wolford, and Lisa (Guy) Thibadeau; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly Combs; and sons, Douglas T. Combs, Gilbert R. Combs and Ronald Hobbs. Funeral



services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1216 Richard Street, Miamisburg, with Pastors Bob Herdman and Tom Clark



officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com