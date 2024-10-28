Combs (Branson), Jackie L.



Jackie L. Combs, age 94, of Xenia, passed away Friday, October 25, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born October 19, 1930 in Floyd County, Kentucky the daughter of Hezekiah and Lucretia (Layne) Branson.



In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband: Wilmer Combs. Jackie is survived by her daughter: Pamela Tyler; son: Randall (Christy) Combs; grandchildren: Jessica Morris-Napier, Makayla and Jacob Combs and a great granddaughter: Haleigh Weaver.



Jackie was proud to have retired as a clerk from the Kettering Police Dept. after 25 years of service. She and her husband enjoyed their retirement together in Leesburg, Florida for many years.



Funeral service will be held 2 PM Thursday, October 31st at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held 1:30 PM Thursday until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Spring Valley Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made online to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



