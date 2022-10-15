COMBS, Michael



06/25/1951 - 10/11/2022



Michael Combs, age 71, of Hamilton, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at home, after a long battle with lung disease. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 25, 1951. A graduate of Miami University, he was a nurse at Fort Hamilton Hospital, and then West Chester Hospital, for a combined 47 years. Mike married his junior high sweetheart, Marty Briggs on September 12, 1970, and they had 52 loving years together until his passing. Mike was a loyal Bengals fan who also enjoyed the theatre, classic movies, history, and gardening. He was a great cook, but he never mastered the grill.



Mike is survived by his wife, Marty; two daughters, Megan (Fred) Garbe of Columbus and Molly (Brandon) Adams of Hamilton; six grandchildren, Hudson, Nadia, Sawyer, Finley, Pepper, and Jy; his dog, Maddie; four siblings, Debbie Benson, Kim Huff, Daniel Combs, and Kenneth Combs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Ruth Combs, his sister, Tari Bryant, and his beloved dog, Lily.



Not a veteran himself, Mike cared deeply about service and donated to veterans' causes his whole life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to https://www.fallenheroesfund.org/, serving United States military personnel experiencing the invisible wounds of war: traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress.



Celebration of Life, 3 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Courtyard Marriott Hamilton, 1 Riverfront Plaza, 45011.

