COMBS, Phyllis "Jean"



81, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home. She was born in Hindman, Kentucky, on July 29, 1939. Phyllis was retired from General Motors after 21 years of



service. Preceded in death by her husband, Troy Combs.



Survived by her daughter, Kimberly Money; son-in-law, Mark Dickerson; grandson, Travis Dickerson; sister, Marie Hayes (Granby); best friend Jerry Siler, and all of her extended family and friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie



Dr., Vandalia. Entombment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends Thursday at 12 noon, prior to the service, at the funeral home. If desired, donations can be made to Compassus Hospice, 7755 Paragon Rd.,



Ste. 106, Dayton, OH 45459. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

