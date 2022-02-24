COMBS, Sandra J.



Sandra J. Combs, died at home on February 21, 2022. She was 77. Sandy was born on July 28, 1944, in Norfolk, VA, to Laura (Brewer) and Robert Duncan. She graduated from The Ohio State University in 1966 with a bachelor of arts degree in



sociology. After college, she worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base programming some of the earliest computers with punch cards.



She met her husband Al Combs through a bowling league and they married in 1968. Sandy and Al had two daughters,



Veronica Mae and Rebecca Lynn. Sandy spent the next decade raising the girls, sewing, and reading.



When the girls got older, she went back to school to get a teaching certificate. She then taught fifth grade in the Twin Valley School District for 18 years. She also was a 4-H advisor in Preble County for more than 20 years.



She bred miniature dachshunds for 30 years and put AKC titles on miniature dachshunds in conformation, obedience, agility, and scent work. She was a member of the Dayton Kennel Club, Ft. St. Clair Kennel Club, National Miniature Dachshund Club, Dachshund Club of America, Dayton Dog Training Club, and Gem City Dog Obedience Club. Sandy was an officer in many of these clubs as well as an AKC Breeder of Merit.



Despite her 2018 diagnosis of ALS, she continued until very recently to do what she loved, including quilting, spending time with her grandsons, and training, showing, and breeding dachshunds. Few people will know the strength, courage, and determination she displayed in her final weeks. Sandy died at home surrounded by her dogs and family which is



exactly what she wanted.



Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Al. She is survived by her daughters, sons-in-law Michael Borchers and Jody Powlette, grandsons Carson and Liam Borchers, sister Sue Duncan, and brother Bob Duncan.



The family will hold a celebration of her life at 1 p.m. on April 24 at Cox Arboretum, 6733 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Nature Conservancy, or the AKC Canine Health Foundation.

