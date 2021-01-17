COMER, Edward

COMER, Jr., Edward Lee



50, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in his home. He was born July 6, 1970, in Springfield. Lee spent much of his life traveling the world and he enjoyed meeting people and getting to know them by sharing stories. While he grew up in Springfield and lived briefly in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he felt most at home in Bozeman, Montana, where he attended college. Lee was an excellent cook, he appreciated experiencing the world through traveling, and he thrived on studying history and accumulating knowledge. If you were to see Lee out, you likely saw him with his beloved and constant companion, his black Labrador, Buddy. Most important to Lee were the people he loved - his friends and family. He is survived by those he loved most, including his daughters, Tilleigh and Evie; his mother and stepfather, Connie (Gardner - Comer) and Alan Gamble; his nieces, Amelia Roen and Tabitha; nephew, Seth; sister and brother-in-law, Susan (Comer) and David Marks; father and stepmother, Edward Sr. and Beverly Comer; and stepsiblings, Amanda (Gamble) and Tom Eley; Travis and Jennifer Gamble; Chad and Myra Gamble. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl and Gladine Gardner, and his great-aunt and



uncle, Raymond and Agnes Gardner, who sparked his love of travel and the great outdoors and taught him how to fix



anything; and his paternal grandparents, who he was lucky to be able to visit frequently throughout his childhood, John and Mildred Comer. He was proud of grandfathers, uncles, and his stepfather for their brave military service, and he enjoyed recounting their stories. The family is planning a memorial at a future date. Contributions can be made in Lee's memory to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

