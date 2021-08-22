COMER, Lisa

COMER (Harper),



Lisa Rená



52, of Springfield, passed away August 14, 2021. She was born May 14, 1969, in Springfield, the daughter of Paris and



Phyllis Rená (Johnson) Harper. Survivors include four children, Siera (Derrick) Evans, April



Comer, Jessica Comer (Johnny Brooks) and Rachel Huennerkopf (Zach Helton); eight grandchildren; her loving companion, Jimmy Windle; siblings, Sheena Harper, Judy Harper, Vickie Harper, Denice Tobias, Jody Harper and Angel Harper, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: P. J. Harper, Jamie Harper and Lenny Harper. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

