COMER, Sonja May "Lu"
Sonja May "Lu" Comer, 81, of Springfield, passed away October 22, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 23, 1940,
in Springfield, the daughter
of George and Margaret
(Livingston) Storts. Lou enjoyed relaxing with a cup of coffee with family and friends, working with her flowers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She had been employed at Duff's Smorgasbord for many years. Survivors include one son; Donnie Comer, nine grandchildren; Chad (Jessica) LeMaster, Jason (Laura) LeMaster, Ciara Babcock,
Dylan Early, Miranda Baisden, Brad Cloud, Shelli Ritchi, Amber Comer and Dustin Comer, twenty great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; John Comer Sr., October 27, 2001, two children; John Comer Jr. and Cassie LeMaster and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday in the JONES-
KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.