Comforti, Etty

Comforti (Jossiphov), Etty



Etty Comforti, age 86, formerly of Springboro, Oh, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Etty was born in Bulgaria to Mois and Zelma {Lazar} Jossiphov.



Etty was never a stranger to anyone more than once, and she always put her family first. She cherished her family and her friends. She loved classical music and long walks. During her career at Elder Beerman her customer service reputation was unparalleled. Etty received hundreds of thank you notes, and gold stars.



She is survived by her children Moshe (Irina) Comforti, and Miritt Comforti; grandson Aaron (Julia) Comforti; and two great-grandsons; brother Dr. Joseph (Yardena) Jossiphov; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at King David Cemetery 2697 East Eldorado Lane Las Vegas, NV 89120 with Rabbi Yossi Shuchat officiating.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kingdavidlv.com for the Comforti family.

