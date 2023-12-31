Comisar, Bruce Rodney



Bruce Rodney Comisar, born on August 19, 1942, in Bayonne, New Jersey, passed away on December 27, 2023, due to complications from a fall. He fought the good fight, but his body was weary and could not go on. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Janice Comisar.



Bruce was raised in Dayton, OH and graduated from Oakwood High School where he was the quarterback of the football team and a titled tennis player. He went on to attend Yale University, and then to Vanderbilt University, where he earned a law degree. Returning to the Dayton area, he took over his father's businesses, the four-star King Cole restaurants in Dayton and Indianapolis. He became well known for owning and operating several other restaurants including Greensleeves in Indianapolis, the Yankee Tavern in Centerville, and the Lincoln Park Grill in Kettering. The restaurant business was made for Bruce - or perhaps Bruce was made for the restaurant business. He was kind, well spoken, and made everyone feel comfortable in his establishments.



Bruce, and his wife, Bobbie Rollstin Comisar, were married 39 years, during which they traveled extensively  the Caribbean islands was their favorite destination. They shared a love of golf, had many close friends, and enjoyed a full life together.



Bruce was definitely a "foodie" and lobster was his favorite indulgence. He had a huge sweet tooth, preferring hard, crunchy cookies over the soft, chewy ones. Bruce and Bobbie enjoyed many hours in the kitchen together, experimenting and creating, producing countless memorable dinners for family and friends.



Bruce is survived by Bobbie and his three children, Dr. Bruce Rodney Comisar Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, Bradley Comisar of New York City, and Anne Comisar (Basil) Goulandris of Nassau, Bahamas, as well as his six grandchildren, Brian and Matthew Comisar, Katie, Caroline, George and Grace Goulandris, and his in-laws, Chuck and Gerry Larkin, and Bill and Lisa Rollstin.



Bruce was a son, a father, a husband, a brother-in-law, a nephew, and a friend. Those lucky enough to call him one of those titles will hold a special place in their hearts for him. A celebration of life will be held at Dayton Country Club on Saturday, January 13th, 2024.



Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



