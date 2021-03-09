COMLEY, Ellen

COMLEY (Smith),



Ellen Ruth



Age 84, of Farmersville, OH, passed away, Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Kettering Hospital following complications from Myasthenia Gravis, with her



loving family by her side. She was born in Frenchburg, KY, on September 27, 1936, to the late Gladys (Jewell) and Haywood F. Smith. She worked at McCalls Corp and retired as a Rural Letter Carrier for the Germantown Post Office after more than 25 years of service. Ellen was a strong hardworking farmer's wife, an accomplished seamstress and upholsterer. She dearly loved and cherished her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Twin Creek Garden Club, Farmersville Red Hat Society, TOP's and was a 20 year advisor for the KNL 4-H Club and a lifetime supporter of the



Montgomery County Junior Fair. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harold E. Comley (Dec. 2019); her brothers, Glenn and Larry Smith; and her sisters Joyce Hile and Lois Cox. Ellen is survived by her children, Michael (Marise) Comley, Nora (Wade) Farmer, Gerry (Annette) Comley, Cynthia (James) Getter and Patricia (Phil) Bruner; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; her great-great-granddaughter Alyvia Ruth; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd.,



Germantown, OH. There will be an additional viewing 10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 12, with the Funeral Service following at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Mark Goins and Pastor James Setser officiating. Burial will be at Holp Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Twin Creek



Garden Club, Montgomery County 4-H, or OSU Myasthenia Gravis Research. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

