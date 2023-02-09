CONDO, Barbara J.



Barbara J. Condo, age 85, of Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in her home. She was born August 22, 1937, in Big Bone Lick, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charles Melton and Viola (Bauer) Melton. Barbara was the founder of One Way Farm in Fairfield in 1976, a safe haven for abused children. One Way Farm began in a two story house on East River Road and expanded into a newly constructed building on East River Road serving over 10,000 children over the years. As a victim of child abuse, Barbara's vision of a home for children of similar backgrounds came to fruition through hard work and partnering with many businesses and individuals. She used animals for therapy for the children and fostered many animals over the years. She won many local and state accolades for her heroic efforts as a fierce caregiver of children. She was an author and was recognized as a Cincinnati Woman of the Year. She is survived by six children Kathy (Bob) Hendricks, Theresa Payne, Steven (Becky) Osborne, Laura (Greg) Lutz, Adam (Erin) Condo, and Andrea Banks; seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her life long friend Edna (Bonnie) York. A Celebration of the life of Barbara J. Condo will be held from 2-4 PM on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge #407, 820 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield, is serving the family.

