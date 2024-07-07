Conduff, Vicki

Conduff, Vicki

Vicki A, Conduff, age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on June 30, 2024. She was born on September 11, 1946 in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 46 years, Eddie Conduff; daughter Sonya (Dimitri) Coffee; grandchildren Chase and Arianna; nephew Steve Kocher; nieces Vicki Dempsey and her husband Tom, Carla Walhey and her husband Alan. Eddie and Vicki were together for 50 years. They were two, and now one.

To honor Vicki's wishes, no formal services will be held.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

