X

CONKLIN, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CONKLIN, Richard

Richard Conklin, age 80, of Venice, Florida, passed away on January 18, 2021. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on April 15, 1940. Richard retired as a Quality Control Inspector for Chrysler AirTemp in Dayton, Ohio, and then moved to Venice, Florida, in 1993. He was a Leader, Elder, Sunday School

Teacher and Bus Driver in the Franklin Ohio Christian Church, Springboro Ohio Christian Church and was the Soundman for 17 years at the Venice Isles Mobile Home Park. Richard is

survived by his wife of 59 years, Priscilla; a son Rick and his spouse Tina; two grandchildren, Emily and Joshua Conklin; a niece, Vicki Bowman and two nephews, David and Jeff

Conklin. He was preceded in death by his parents; Don and Louise Conklin; a daughter, Kim Conklin; a brother, Don

Conklin and a sister-in-law, Sandy Conklin. There are no

services planned at this time. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory

265 South Nokomis Avenue

Venice, FL

34285

https://www.farleyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.