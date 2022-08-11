CONKRIGHT,



Gregory Scott



Gregory Scott Conkright, age 47, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 2nd.



Greg is survived by his loving mother, Ann; loving brothers, Marvin (Jenny) Conkright, Terry (Diane) Conkright; loving sisters, Kim (Rick) Randolph, Tammy (Johnny) Abner; companion, Lisa Johnson; daughter, Candace; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews.



Preceded in death by our Dad Marvin.



Greg you were loved beyond words and will be missed so very much. Fly high little brother, until we meet again.



