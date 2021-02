CONLEY, Brenda



Brenda Conley, born July 6, 1973, passed on January 23, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Krista and



Cheyenne; her siblings, Margie, Peggy and Bobby; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Service to be held at Bethel Community Church, 2015 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, on February 17, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.