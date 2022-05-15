CONLEY, Christoper

CONLEY, M.D., Christoper D.



Age 56, died on Wednesday, May 3, 2022, in Cancún, Mexico.



He was born on March 31, 1966, in Dayton, OH, to Larry and Julia Conley. Dr. Christopher Conley married his high school sweetheart, Laura, in 1993. They had their son, Michael, in 2001. He is survived by his wife Laura Conley, his son Michael Conley, and his younger sister Colleen Meredith. He enjoyed his career helping people, teaching residents, going to



concerts, and traveling the world with his family.



Dr. Conley was a 1984 graduate at Wayne High School. In 1988, he received his bachelor of science degree at Ohio Northern University where he made dean's list for all four quarters, receiving the Presidential Academic Achievement Award and Chemistry Scholar of the year. In 1993, Dr. Conley continued his education at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine and obtained his M.D. while obtaining several awards and graduating first in his class.



He then completed his residency in 1997 and fellowship in 1998 at University of Michigan Hospitals where he was elected Chief Resident for 1996-97. Dr. Conley began his career working for Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH, as an Interventional Radiologist (IR) for thirteen and a half years and ended his career at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ, teaching his residents in IR. He expanded his education at the International School of Tactical Medicine receiving his U.S.



Department of Homeland Security Tactical Physician certification and worked as a Tactical Combat Casualty Care Physician for thirteen and a half years.



Among his most notable achievements, he won the award for best husband, father, brother and friend. Dr. Christopher



Conley will especially be remembered for his gregarious



personality, his work ethic in his personal life and work life, his immense love for learning and teaching, and his fiery spirit that served to strengthen everyone he met.



As a celebration of Dr. Christopher Conley's life, a memorial is being held on June 10, 2022.

