CONLEY, Harold M.



Age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021. Funeral service, 11 AM Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Enon Cemetery. The family will



receive friends from 6-8 PM Monday at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Miami Valley United Baptist Church in Harold's memory.