Conley, Naomi Ann



CONLEY, Naomi Ann, age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at Soin Medical Center. She was a longtime member of Miami Valley United Baptist Church. Naomi was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Harold M.; parents and four brothers. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Patti & DA Courtney; sons & daughters-in-law, Michael E. & Lisa Conley, Kevin M. & Angela Conley; sister Mary Johnson; brother, Jack Pelphrey; 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.



Funeral service 1:30 PM Friday, November 1, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Enon Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:30 PM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Miami Valley United Baptist Church in Naomi's memory.



