CONLEY, Paula H. Paula H. Conley, born Paula H. Calhoun, in Steubenville, Ohio, 5/26/1942 & passed 8/15/2020. She closed her eyes on 8/14/2020 and left for the lord on 8/15/2020 succumbing to Alzheimer's and dementia. She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey, Matthew and her daughter, Tammy. She is also survived by her grandchildren Chelsea, Braxton, Casey and Chloe, grandma loved you all very much. I love you mom!!

