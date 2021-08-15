dayton-daily-news logo
CONLEY, Travis

ajc.com

2 hours ago

CONLEY, Travis T.

55 of Dayton, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at his home following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Pamela Conley; his sons, Tyler and Dylan Conley; a brother Andy; three step-sons James, Aaron and Skylar; granddaughter Lyla Conley (Tyler and Sarah), and a host of other family and friends. Travis is a 1984 graduate of Belmont High School. He worked as a motorcycle funeral escort for the last several years, was an avid reader and trivia fan. A memorial service will be held privately at the Tobias Funeral Home

Belmont Chapel. Condolences for the family can be made at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


