CONLON, JoEtta



Age 73, of West Chester, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. She was born on August 2, 1949, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Norman and Esther (nee Pennington) McDaniel. Mrs. Conlon married the love of her life on August 16, 1969, James Conlon. JoEtta was a very compassionate person who loved her children, and especially her grandchildren deeply. She was a very active member of Lakota Hills Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving husband of over 53 years James Conlon; two children, Kellie (Richard) Canter and Ryan (Andrea) Conlon; four grandchildren, Lily Canter, Andrew Canter, Abbi Conlon, and Jaxon Conlon. She also leaves behind many other beloved family and close friends. She was preceded in death by four grandchildren, Wyatt James Conlon, Mackenzie Vivian Conlon, Kendall Paige Conlon, and Reagan Cecelia Conlon; and her twin sister, Judy McDaniel. Visitation will be on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Lakota Hills Baptist Church, 6300 Tylersville Rd., West Chester 45069, from 6:00PM-8:30PM. The funeral will be on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 10:00AM, at the church, with burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in JoEtta's name can be made to Pathway to Hope, Attn: Tori Netzer, 202 Monument St., Hamilton, OH 45011, or Children's Alopecia Project www.childrensalopeciaproject.com. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

