CONN, John L.



92, of Springfield passed away on Saturday, December 26th, 2020, at SRMC. John was born June 17th, 1928, in Uhrichsville, Ohio. John was a loving and



ornery husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend. He was a



retired Springfield firefighter, walleye fisherman, sports fan (OSU & Browns) and a member of Hillside Ave. Church of God. He also enjoyed his friends at Elderly United. John was a WW II Navy veteran. He is survived by his daughter; Holly (Chip) Weisent; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Conn: grandsons: Chad (Erin) LaGasse and Connor & Tyler Weisent; step-granddaughter, Kelly Buzolith; great-grandchildren: Brayden, Savannah Jo, Jackson & Tony; Nephew, Steve (Jane) Conn; niece,



Marianne (Perry) Westhaus; dear friend, Dan Beekman and special neighbors & friends. John is preceded in death by his wife of 63 ½ years, Donna; son, John Dean Conn and brother, Charles Conn. A funeral will be held on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Hillside Ave. Church of God, 2021 Hillside Ave., Springfield. Firefighters Turnout will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. The family will receive friends from 12 until the time of service. Live streaming of the service will begin at 1:00 on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. Memorial gifts may be made to Springfield United Senior Services, Honor Flight of Dayton or Hillside Church of God. Online expressions of



sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.




