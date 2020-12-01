CONNELL, NANCY

X

Age 78, of Hamilton, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born in Hamilton on July 30, 1942, the daughter of Carl J. and Mary Ann (Walsh) Williams. Nancy received her education in the Hamilton Schools, Miami University and earned her Masters Degree at Mount St. Joseph University. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Connell; two sons, John (Tracie) Connell and Chris (Wendy) Connell; seven grandchildren, David, Jackson, Austin, and Alyssa Connell and Josh, Brooke, and Matthew Terry; two brothers, Tom (Chris) Williams and Paul Williams. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Williams Carr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Hospital. Graveside Services will be 11:45 AM Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Mary Cemetery. Colligan Funeral Home.

