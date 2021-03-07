CONNER, Robert C.



Robert C. Conner, age 73, of Hamilton, OH, passed away on March 3, 2021. He was born on March 4, 1947, in Barberton, OH. Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling (especially cruising), and helping others. He was drafted into the United States Army in October 1967, serving as a radar technician, armor crewman, and then



administrator, stationed in the United States, Germany (3 tours), and Korea, retiring in



October 1987. Robert was a life member of the VFW and American Legion.



He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Barbara (Byerline) Conner; his daughter, Jennifer Garnes; his grandchildren,



Angel, Skye, and Joseph Garnes; his special nieces, Faline Davis and Brittany Louive; and his sister, Nancy Devore. He was



preceded in death by his parents, Jerone and June Arnold.



Graveside service will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hamilton. Condolences may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

