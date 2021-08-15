dayton-daily-news logo
X

CONNOLLY, Karen

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CONNOLLY (Werner),

Karen

August 11, 2021, age 71. Karen will be dearly missed by her

loving partner Lyndon Lattie, daughter Chrissi Alessi (Phil), three grandchildren Preston Philip, Emerson Eileen, Eden

Cecelia, brother David (Susan) Werner and Andy (Toni)

Werner, sister Florence Foster, and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends

Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 10 am until the time of Service at 1:00 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, MI 48073, (248) 549-0500. Followed by funeral

procession and Rite of Committal at Greenwood Cemetery, Birmingham, MI 48009. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Karen's name to ASPCA (aspca.org). View

obituary and sign tribute wall at


AJDesmond.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors

32515 Woodward Ave

Royal Oak, MI

48073

https://www.desmondfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ROBINSON, Leonard
2
WILDENHAUS, Rose
3
Sharp, Michael J.
4
DUNCAN, Ronald
5
Conover, Michael
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top