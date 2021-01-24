CONNOLLY, Muriel Kay



November 6, 1942 - January 17, 2021



We weren't ready to see her go but it was not ours to decide. We will forever cherish the time we had and the unique memories we made… Muriel Connolly, mother, grandmother passed away January 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 40 plus years, James Edward Connolly; her parents, Henry T. and Dorothy R. (Wolf) Howe; and her brother, Les Howe. She is survived by her son,



Matthew (Karen) Tobe; her three grandchildren, Joseph



"Ryan" Tobe, Anne and Alyse Connolly; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Darlene Drescher and various nieces and nephews. Muriel was active in her church and helping Jim with his medical practice. She enjoyed long car rides with Jim and giving you solicited and unsolicited advice. Muriel and



Jim's family, friends and patients will come together to celebrate their lives when the world has settled down.


